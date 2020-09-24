Turkish carrier Pegasus Airlines earlier this month removed schedule listing for Ankara – London Stansted route, previously scheduled to commence on 01NOV20 (original launch date was 29MAR20). Prior to this removal and reservation closure, the airline filed 3 weekly flights with Airbus A320 aircraft.
PC1691 ESB0600 – 0715STN 320 4
PC1691 ESB0700 – 0815STN 320 27
PC1692 STN0755 – 1440ESB 320 4
PC1692 STN0855 – 1540ESB 320 27
Pegasus removes planned Ankara – London launch in Nov 2020
