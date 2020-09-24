Emirates / flydubai website removes S21 737 MAX 8 flights as of 23SEP20

Emirates and flydubai on Wednesday (23SEP20) filed additional changes for following routes from 28MAR21, previously listed as Boeing 737 MAX 8, previously reported on Airlineroute on 21SEP20.



Dubai – Almaty 1 daily

Dubai – Bishkek 1 daily



Emirates’ website for flydubai-operating service is now displaying aircraft code 737 (737-800), instead of 7M8 (737 MAX 8). This is also reflected in GDS schedule listing.





However, as of 23SEP20, the airline’s inventory continues to display aircraft code 7M8 for the moment. There are no changes to flydubai’s listing on its website, as the airline continues to list 737-800, despite GDS inventory listing still lists 737 MAX 8. Further changes to be filed in the next few days.