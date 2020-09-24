Qatar Airways in this week’s schedule update filed Doha – Cebu schedule during the period of 25OCT20 – 30NOV20. The oneWorld member currently schedules Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner service 4 times weekly, switching to 3 weekly from 02DEC20.
QR924 DOH0140 – 1615CEB 788 x246
QR925 CEB1815 – 2345DOH 788 x246
Prior to this update, the airline did not file schedules during this period, as the airline accelerated Cebu addition from 02DEC20 to 24JUL20.
Qatar Airways Nov 2020 Cebu schedule filing as of 23SEP20
Posted
Qatar Airways in this week’s schedule update filed Doha – Cebu schedule during the period of 25OCT20 – 30NOV20. The oneWorld member currently schedules Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner service 4 times weekly, switching to 3 weekly from 02DEC20.