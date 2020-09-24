Qatar Airways Nov 2020 Cebu schedule filing as of 23SEP20

Qatar Airways in this week’s schedule update filed Doha – Cebu schedule during the period of 25OCT20 – 30NOV20. The oneWorld member currently schedules Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner service 4 times weekly, switching to 3 weekly from 02DEC20.



QR924 DOH0140 – 1615CEB 788 x246

QR925 CEB1815 – 2345DOH 788 x246



Prior to this update, the airline did not file schedules during this period, as the airline accelerated Cebu addition from 02DEC20 to 24JUL20.