Vueling from mid-October 2020 is launching domestic service in France, as the airline schedules weekend-only service from Paris Orly to Brest, Marseille and Montpellier. Operational schedule below is effective 25OCT20.
Paris Orly – Brest eff 16OCT20 2 weekly A320
VY6296 ORY1605 – 1705BES 320 5
VY6296 ORY1635 – 1735BES 320 7
VY6297 BES1740 – 1840ORY 320 5
VY6297 BES1810 – 1910ORY 320 7
Paris Orly – Marseille eff 16OCT20 2 weekly A320
VY6292 ORY1735 – 1850MRS 320 5
VY6292 ORY1740 – 1855MRS 320 7
VY6293 MRS1925 – 2040ORY 320 5
VY6293 MRS1930 – 2045ORY 320 7
Paris Orly – Montpellier eff 16OCT20 2 weekly A320
VY6298 ORY1700 – 1810MPL 320 7
VY6298 ORY1920 – 2030MPL 320 5
VY6299 MPL1845 – 1955ORY 320 7
VY6299 MPL2105 – 2215ORY 320 5
Vueling adds domestic France service from mid-Oct 2020
