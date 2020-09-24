Blue Air schedules new Bucharest routes for Christmas/New Year 2020 and S21

Blue Air last week announced addition of 7 routes from Bucharest, initially operating during Christmas and New Year period in 2020/21 switching to regular operation in summer 2021 season from 28MAR21.



Following routes will be served between 18DEC20 and 10JAN21 during winter season (except 25DEC20 and 01JAN21).



Bucharest – Barcelona 7 weekly

Bucharest – Birmingham 7 weekly

Bucharest – Bologna 7 weekly

Bucharest – Glasgow 7 weekly

Bucharest – Madrid 5 weekly

Bucharest – Rome Fiumcino 9 weekly

Bucharest – Vienna 7 weekly