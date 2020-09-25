KLM delays Riyadh service resumption to Dec 2020

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines in recent inventory update filed changes for its planned service resumption to Riyadh. Previously scheduled to begin on 28SEP20, KLM will now operate Amsterdam – Riyadh – Dammam – Amsterdam routing from 07DEC20, with Airbus A330-300 aircraft.



Reservation for travel between 28SEP20 and 06DEC20 has been removed.



KL423 AMS1535 – 2330RUH0050+1 – 0200+1DMM0310+1 – 0800+1AMS 333 13

KL425 AMS1535 – 2330RUH0050+1 – 0200+1DMM0310+1 – 0800+1AMS 333 46

