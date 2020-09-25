South African carrier Airlink starting next month resumes International operation. The airline plans to operate 10 International routes by mid-October 2020, although this remains subject to change. Planned operation as of 24SEP20 as follows.
Johannesburg – Beira eff 12OCT20 2 weekly ERJ135
Johannesburg – Bulawayo eff 13OCT20 3 weekly ERJ135
Johannesburg – Harare eff 05OCT20 1 daily ERJ140
Johannesburg – Lusaka eff 12OCT20 3 weekly ERJ135
Johannesburg – Maputo eff 12OCT20 2 weekly ERJ140
Johannesburg – Ndola eff 12OCT20 2 weekly ERJ135
Johannesburg – Pemba eff 12OCT20 2 weekly ERJ135
Johannesburg – Tete eff 12OCT20 2 weekly ERJ135
Johannesburg – Walvis Bay eff 12OCT20 3 weekly ERJ135
Johannesburg – Windhoek eff 12OCT20 3 weekly ERJ135
Airlink Oct 2020 International operations as of 24SEP20
Posted
South African carrier Airlink starting next month resumes International operation. The airline plans to operate 10 International routes by mid-October 2020, although this remains subject to change. Planned operation as of 24SEP20 as follows.