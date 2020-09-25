Alliance Airlines adds Sunshine Coast – Canberra from late-Oct 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Australian carrier Alliance Airlines today (25SEP20) announced additional domestic route launch, with the opening of Maroochydore (Sunshine Coast) – Canberra route, on board Fokker 100 aircraft. From 23OCT20, this route will be served twice weekly.

Following schedule is effective for the month of November 2020.

QQ2351 MCY0940 – 1240CBR 100 1
QQ2351 MCY1140 – 1440CBR 100 5

QQ2352 CBR1315 – 1420MCY 100 1
QQ2352 CBR1515 – 1620MCY 100 5

Share this article

Routes Reconnected Sponsorship Brochure

Our brand new hybrid event will provide you with bespoke opportunities to showcase your organisation's innovative recovery strategy.

Download Brochure

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.