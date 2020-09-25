Australian carrier Alliance Airlines today (25SEP20) announced additional domestic route launch, with the opening of Maroochydore (Sunshine Coast) – Canberra route, on board Fokker 100 aircraft. From 23OCT20, this route will be served twice weekly.
Following schedule is effective for the month of November 2020.
QQ2351 MCY0940 – 1240CBR 100 1
QQ2351 MCY1140 – 1440CBR 100 5
QQ2352 CBR1315 – 1420MCY 100 1
QQ2352 CBR1515 – 1620MCY 100 5
Alliance Airlines adds Sunshine Coast – Canberra from late-Oct 2020
