Hunnu Air Sep/Oct 2020 operations

By Jim Liu

Mongolian carrier Hunnu Air during the month of September and October 2020 schedules following domestic service, based on the airline’s schedule listing on its website. Planned operation for the period of 01SEP20 – 24OCT20 as follows.

Ulaanbaatar – Altai – Uliastai – Ulanbaatar 2 weekly
Ulaanbaatar – Khovd – Murun – Ulaanbaatar 2 weekly
Ulaanbaatar – Ulgii – Ulaangom – Ulaanbaatar 2 weekly

