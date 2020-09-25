Silk Air resumes Penang service from late-Oct 2020

Silk Air from late-October 2020 plans to resume Singapore – Penang route, initially operates twice weekly, from 25OCT20. This route is operated by Boeing 737-800 aircraft.



MI348 SIN1000 – 1125PEN 738 27

MI347 PEN1215 – 1340SIN 738 27



Based on inventory adjustment, the airline indicates it intends to operate 7 weekly flights from 01DEC20, however this remain subject to change.