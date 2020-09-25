Air Burkina earlier this month updated its operation for the remainder of Northern summer 2020 season. For the period of 14SEP20 – 31OCT20, planned operation includes the following.
Ouagadougou – Abidjan 2 weekly E175
Ouagadougou – Bamako – Dakar 3 weekly E195
Ouagadougou – Bobo Dioulasso 2 weekly E175
Ouagadougou – Bobo Dioulasso – Abidjan 1 weekly E175
Ouagadougou – Lome – Cotonou – Ouagadougou 2 weekly E175
Ouagadougou – Niamey 3 weekly
Air Burkina Sep/Oct 2020 operations
Posted
Air Burkina earlier this month updated its operation for the remainder of Northern summer 2020 season. For the period of 14SEP20 – 31OCT20, planned operation includes the following.