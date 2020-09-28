Luxair removes planned Manchester service resumption in S21

By Jim Liu

Luxair in last week’s schedule update removed Luxembourg – Manchester schedule, previously scheduled to resume in summer 2021 season, from 29MAR21. The airline previously scheduled 3 weekly flights with Dash8-Q400 aircraft.
Dash8-Q400 aircraft operates this route 3 times weekly. Manchester was last served by the airline until October 2007.

LG4541 LUX1340 – 1430MAN DH4 135
LG4542 MAN1510 – 1800LUX DH4 135

Previously served until October 2007, the airline originally planned to resume this route during summer 2020, but later postponed to summer 2021 prior to latest schedule removal.


