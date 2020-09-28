Luxair in last week’s schedule update removed Luxembourg – Manchester schedule, previously scheduled to resume in summer 2021 season, from 29MAR21. The airline previously scheduled 3 weekly flights with Dash8-Q400 aircraft.
Dash8-Q400 aircraft operates this route 3 times weekly. Manchester was last served by the airline until October 2007.
LG4541 LUX1340 – 1430MAN DH4 135
LG4542 MAN1510 – 1800LUX DH4 135
Previously served until October 2007, the airline originally planned to resume this route during summer 2020, but later postponed to summer 2021 prior to latest schedule removal.
Luxair removes planned Manchester service resumption in S21
