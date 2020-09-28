Croatia Airlines delays Barcelona resumption until March 2021

Croatia Airlines in recent schedule update has removed Zagreb – Barcelona service, between September 2020 and January 2021. The Star Alliance carrier previously planned to resume this route from 22SEP20 with 3 weekly flights, switching to 2 weekly from 25OCT20, until 10JAN21.



Previously planned operation as follows.



OU374 ZAG1520 – 1730BCN 319 47

OU375 BCN1820 – 2020ZAG 319 47



As of 25SEP20, the airline plans to resume service from 28MAR21 with 2 weekly flights (Day 47), increasing to 3 weekly (Day 247) from 20APR21.