Copa Airlines October 2020 operations as of 27SEP20

Copa Airlines during the month of October 2020 plans to operate following service, based on the airline’s announcement earlier this month. Operational frequency is based on schedule listing as of 27SEP20.



Selected routes not listed below are available for reservation from mid-October 2020, but they are not mentioned by the airline in recent statement. Additional changes remain highly possible.



Panama City – Bogota 4 weekly

Panama City – Cali 4 weekly

Panama City – Cancun 4 weekly

Panama City – Cartagena 2 weekly

Panama City – David 3 weekly

Panama City – Guatemala City 3 weekly

Panama City – Guayaquil 8 weekly

Panama City – Kingston eff 16OCT20 2 weekly

Panama City – Los Angeles 4 weekly

Panama City – Medellin 4 weekly

Panama City – Mexico City 8 weekly

Panama City – Miami 8 weekly

Panama City – Montevideo 3 weekly

Panama City – New York JFK 8 weekly

Panama City – Orlando 4 weekly

Panama City – Punta Cana 3 weekly

Panama City – Quito 4 weekly

Panama City – Rio de Janeiro Galeao eff 16OCT20 3 weekly

Panama City – San Juan eff 16OCT20 3 weekly

Panama City – San Pedro Sula 2 weekly

Panama City – San Salvador 4 weekly

Panama City – Santa Cruz 2 weekly

Panama City – Santo Domingo 4 weekly

Panama City – Sao Paulo Guarulhos 5 weekly

Panama City – Washington Dulles 3 weekly