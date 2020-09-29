Royal Brunei NW20 operations as of 25SEP20

Royal Brunei last week filed update to its Northern winter 2020/21 operations. Based on the airline’s latest statement issued on Friday 25SEP20, the airline will continue to operate reduced schedule for the period of 25OCT20 – 31JAN21. Planned operation as follows.



Additional changes remain likely, pending on various travel restrictions.



Bandar Seri Begawan – Hong Kong 1 weekly

Bandar Seri Begawan – Kuala Lumpur 2 weekly

Bandar Seri Begawan – London Heathrow Service departs Brunei on: 14NOV20, 05DEC20, 19DEC20, 02JAN21

Bandar Seri Begawan – Manila 2 weekly

Bandar Seri Begawan – Melbourne 2 weekly

Bandar Seri Begawan – Singapore 2 weekly