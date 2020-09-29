Jetstar Asia Oct 2020 operations as of 24SEP20

Jetstar Asia during the month of October 2020 continues to operate reduced service, due to various travel restrictions. For the period of 01OCT20 – 24OCT20, planned operation as of 24SEP20 as follows.



Selected routes listed below sees restrictions on passenger traffic rights on certain direction, due to travel restrictions.



Singapore – Clark 1 weekly

Singapore – Ho Chi Minh City 1 weekly

Singapore – Jakarta 4 weekly

Singapore – Kuala Lumpur 4 weekly

Singapore – Manila 4 weekly

Singapore – Penang 1 weekly

Singapore – Phnom Penh 1 weekly