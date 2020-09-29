Jetstar Asia during the month of October 2020 continues to operate reduced service, due to various travel restrictions. For the period of 01OCT20 – 24OCT20, planned operation as of 24SEP20 as follows.
Selected routes listed below sees restrictions on passenger traffic rights on certain direction, due to travel restrictions.
Singapore – Clark 1 weekly
Singapore – Ho Chi Minh City 1 weekly
Singapore – Jakarta 4 weekly
Singapore – Kuala Lumpur 4 weekly
Singapore – Manila 4 weekly
Singapore – Penang 1 weekly
Singapore – Phnom Penh 1 weekly
Jetstar Asia Oct 2020 operations as of 24SEP20
