Jetstar Asia Oct 2020 operations as of 24SEP20

By Jim Liu

Posted

Jetstar Asia during the month of October 2020 continues to operate reduced service, due to various travel restrictions. For the period of 01OCT20 – 24OCT20, planned operation as of 24SEP20 as follows.

Selected routes listed below sees restrictions on passenger traffic rights on certain direction, due to travel restrictions.

Singapore – Clark 1 weekly
Singapore – Ho Chi Minh City 1 weekly
Singapore – Jakarta 4 weekly
Singapore – Kuala Lumpur 4 weekly
Singapore – Manila 4 weekly
Singapore – Penang 1 weekly
Singapore – Phnom Penh 1 weekly

Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates.