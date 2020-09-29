Air Astana starting tomorrow resumes Nur-Sultan – Moscow Domodedovo route, operating once weekly. Service will be resumed on 30SEP20 with Boeing 767 aircraft. For winter season, service will be operated by Airbus A320 aircraft once weekly.
Following schedule is effective 30SEP20 – 24OCT20.
KC873 NQZ2140 – 2215DME 767 3
KC874 DME2325 – 0545+1NQZ 767 3
Air Astana resumes Nur-Sultan – Moscow service from late-Sep 2020
Posted
Air Astana starting tomorrow resumes Nur-Sultan – Moscow Domodedovo route, operating once weekly. Service will be resumed on 30SEP20 with Boeing 767 aircraft. For winter season, service will be operated by Airbus A320 aircraft once weekly.