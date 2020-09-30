Eastern Airways adds Newquay – Manchester service from late-Oct 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Eastern Airways starting next month plans to add Newquay Cornwall – Manchester route, announced by the airline last week. The airline plans to serve this route with Jetstream J41 aircraft 4 times weekly, effective from 23OCT20.
 
T3671 NQY1310 – 1430MAN J41 145
T3671 NQY1410 – 1530MAN J41 7

T3672 MAN1520 – 1640NQY J41 145
T3672 MAN1620 – 1740NQY J41 7


Share this article

Routes Reconnected Sponsorship Brochure

Our brand new hybrid event will provide you with bespoke opportunities to showcase your organisation's innovative recovery strategy.

Download Brochure

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.