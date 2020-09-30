Eastern Airways starting next month plans to add Newquay Cornwall – Manchester route, announced by the airline last week. The airline plans to serve this route with Jetstream J41 aircraft 4 times weekly, effective from 23OCT20.
T3671 NQY1310 – 1430MAN J41 145
T3671 NQY1410 – 1530MAN J41 7
T3672 MAN1520 – 1640NQY J41 145
T3672 MAN1620 – 1740NQY J41 7
Eastern Airways adds Newquay – Manchester service from late-Oct 2020
Posted
