Air Madagascar during the month of October 2020 plans to operate special repatriation flights to France, according to the airline’s statement. Planned operation as of 29SEP20 as follows.
Antananarivo – Marseille – Paris CDG 1 weekly A340-300
Antananarivo – Paris CDG 1 weekly A340-300
Air Madagascar schedules France repatriation flights in Oct 2020
