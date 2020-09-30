Air Madagascar schedules France repatriation flights in Oct 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

Air Madagascar during the month of October 2020 plans to operate special repatriation flights to France, according to the airline’s statement. Planned operation as of 29SEP20 as follows.

Antananarivo – Marseille – Paris CDG 1 weekly A340-300
Antananarivo – Paris CDG 1 weekly A340-300

Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.