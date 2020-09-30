BA CityFlyer Oct 2020 operations as of 27SEP20

BA CityFlyer during the month of October 2020 schedules following service to/from London City. As of 27SEP20, planned operation for the period of 01OCT20 – 24OCT20 as follows. Various travel restrictions may lead to last minute service adjustment.



London City – Amsterdam 10-11 weekly

London City – Belfast City 10 weekly

London City – Berlin Tegel 5-6 weekly

London City – Dusseldorf 5-6 weekly

London City – Edinburgh 15 weekly

London City – Florence 11-13 weekly

London City – Frankfurt 5-6 weekly

London City – Glasgow 11 weekly

London City – Ibiza eff 16OCT20 10 weekly

London City – Malaga eff 19OCT20 5 weekly

London City – Nice eff 16OCT20 9 weekly

London City – Palma Mallorca eff 16OCT20 5 weekly

London City – Prague 23OCT20

London City – Zurich 5 weekly