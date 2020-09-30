BA CityFlyer during the month of October 2020 schedules following service to/from London City. As of 27SEP20, planned operation for the period of 01OCT20 – 24OCT20 as follows. Various travel restrictions may lead to last minute service adjustment.
London City – Amsterdam 10-11 weekly
London City – Belfast City 10 weekly
London City – Berlin Tegel 5-6 weekly
London City – Dusseldorf 5-6 weekly
London City – Edinburgh 15 weekly
London City – Florence 11-13 weekly
London City – Frankfurt 5-6 weekly
London City – Glasgow 11 weekly
London City – Ibiza eff 16OCT20 10 weekly
London City – Malaga eff 19OCT20 5 weekly
London City – Nice eff 16OCT20 9 weekly
London City – Palma Mallorca eff 16OCT20 5 weekly
London City – Prague 23OCT20
London City – Zurich 5 weekly
BA CityFlyer Oct 2020 operations as of 27SEP20
Posted
BA CityFlyer during the month of October 2020 schedules following service to/from London City. As of 27SEP20, planned operation for the period of 01OCT20 – 24OCT20 as follows. Various travel restrictions may lead to last minute service adjustment.