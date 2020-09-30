Bamboo Airways revises Seoul October 2020 operations

Bamboo Airways this week revised planned service resumption to Korea, scheduled in October 2020. Planned Hanoi – Seoul Incheon service, previously scheduled as 1 daily 787-9, has been revised to 1 weekly Airbus A321. Due to travel restrictions, the airline is only accepting reservation flight departure from Hanoi. First flight is scheduled on 07OCT20.



QH450 HAN2350 – 0625+1ICN 321 3



In addition, the airline has cancelled Cam Ranh/Nha Trang – Seoul Incheon and Da Nang – Seoul Incheon route for the month of November 2020.