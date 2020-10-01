Air China starting this week adjusts service to Los Angeles, as the Star Alliance carrier resumes Shenzhen – Los Angeles round-trip flight from 29SEP20. Previously the airline operated Beijing Capital – Los Angeles – Shenzhen routing, with 777-300ER. This once weekly flight is also maintained in winter 2020/21 season, on/after 25OCT20.
Following schedule effective 03NOV20 – 09MAR21.
CA769 SZX1410 – 1110LAX 773 2
CA770 LAX1410 – 2110+1SZX 773 2
Air China resumes round-trip Shenzhen – Los Angeles flight from late-Sep 2020
Posted
Air China starting this week adjusts service to Los Angeles, as the Star Alliance carrier resumes Shenzhen – Los Angeles round-trip flight from 29SEP20. Previously the airline operated Beijing Capital – Los Angeles – Shenzhen routing, with 777-300ER. This once weekly flight is also maintained in winter 2020/21 season, on/after 25OCT20.