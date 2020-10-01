China Airlines resumes Kaohsiung / Taichung – Hong Kong service in 4Q20

China Airlines in the 4th quarter plans to resume additional service between Taiwan and Hong Kong. From mid-October, China Airlines will resume service from Kaohsiung, while subsidiary Mandarin Airlines will resume service from Taichung from November 2020. Planned operation until 31DEC20 as follows (schedules listed is effective from 25OCT20).



Kaohsiung – Hong Kong eff 19OCT20 1 weekly 737-800

CI935 KHH1335 – 1510HKG 738 1

CI936 HKG1610 – 1740KHH 738 1



Taichung – Hong Kong eff 02NOV20 1 weekly 737-800

AE1817 RMQ1310 – 1440HKG 738 1

AE1820 HKG1540 – 1715RMQ 738 1