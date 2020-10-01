Uzbekistan Airways restores additional frequency to Istanbul in Oct 2020

Uzbekistan Airways starting this month restores additional Tashkent – Istanbul frequencies, previously served as 4 weekly. The airline during the month of October 2020 will operate 6 weekly flights, on board Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, with various configurations including aircraft code 789.



Following schedule is for the week of 04OCT20:



HY271 TAS0740 – 1100IST 787 x246

HY273 TAS1700 – 2020IST 789 56



HY272 IST1230 – 1900TAS 787 x246

HY274 IST2145 – 0415+1TAS 789 56