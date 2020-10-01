AeroMexico this month is introducing additional domestic service, where the airline plans to operate Tijuana – Cancun route. From 14OCT20, Boeing 737-800 aircraft will operate this route twice weekly, subject to Government Approval. The following schedule is effective for the month of November and December 2020.
AM197 TIJ2320 – 0650+1CUN 7S8 37
AM196 CUN2215 – 2355TIJ 7S8 37
AeroMexico adds Tijuana – Cancun route in Oct 2020
Posted
AeroMexico this month is introducing additional domestic service, where the airline plans to operate Tijuana – Cancun route. From 14OCT20, Boeing 737-800 aircraft will operate this route twice weekly, subject to Government Approval. The following schedule is effective for the month of November and December 2020.