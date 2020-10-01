Jin Air in October 2020 plans to operate one-time Seoul Incheon – Qingdao flight, on board Boeing 777-200ER aircraft. The airline currently schedules service on 15OCT20, although further changes remain likely.
LJ851 ICN1000 – 1035TAO 772
LJ852 TAO1535 – 1805ICN 772
Jin Air schedules one-time Qingdao service in Oct 2020
