Jin Air schedules one-time Qingdao service in Oct 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Jin Air in October 2020 plans to operate one-time Seoul Incheon – Qingdao flight, on board Boeing 777-200ER aircraft. The airline currently schedules service on 15OCT20, although further changes remain likely.

LJ851 ICN1000 – 1035TAO 772
LJ852 TAO1535 – 1805ICN 772

Share this article

Routes Reconnected Sponsorship Brochure

Our brand new hybrid event will provide you with bespoke opportunities to showcase your organisation's innovative recovery strategy.

Download Brochure

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.