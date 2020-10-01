airBaltic in winter 2020/21 season plans to introduce Vilnius – Kyiv Borispil service, subject to Government Approval. The airline plans to offer this service 3 times weekly from 27OCT20, on board Airbus A220-300 aircraft.
BT414 VNO0650 – 0805KBP 223 246
BT415 KBP00905 – 1025VNO 223 246
airBaltic adds Vilnius – Kyiv service from late-Oct 2020
