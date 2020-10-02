Eurowings NW20 Long-Haul operations as of 30SEP20

Eurowings in winter 2020/21 plans to operate following long-haul routes, based on the airline’s latest schedule update. Further changes including additional routes restoration remain likely. Planned operation as of 30SEP20 as follows.



Planned operation remains subject to change, pending on further travel restrictions development.



Frankfurt – Bridgetown eff 29OCT20 2 weekly A330-300

Frankfurt – Mauritius eff 25OCT20 3 weekly A330-300

Frankfurt – Windhoek 3 weekly A330-300



Separately, the airline’s Mauritius service will operate as year-round, as reservation for travel on/after 28MAR21 opened for reservation on Thursday 01OCT20.