Air France in recent schedule update removed schedule listing for service to Venezuela, previously scheduled to resume from 26OCT20. Reservation is also no longer available, including all dates in 2021. Previously filed schedule for winter 2020/21 season as follows.
AF368 CDG1025 – 1530CCS 332 x257
AF385 CCS1730 – 0750+1CCS 332 x257
Air France removes Caracas schedules from late-Oct 2020
Posted
Air France in recent schedule update removed schedule listing for service to Venezuela, previously scheduled to resume from 26OCT20. Reservation is also no longer available, including all dates in 2021. Previously filed schedule for winter 2020/21 season as follows.