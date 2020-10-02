FlyPelican adds Canberra – Port Macquarie service from Nov 2020

Australian carrier FlyPelican from November 2020 introduces new service from Canberra, with the new Canberra – Port Macquarie route. Jetstream J32 aircraft to operate this route twice weekly, effective from 01NOV20.

FP3104 CBR1330 – 1510PQQ J32 7
FP3105 CBR1420 – 1600PQQ J32 4

FP1035 PQQ1600 – 1740CBR J32 7
FR1036 PQQ1700 – 1840CBR J32 4

