CSA Czech Airlines this week is resuming service to Russia, as the airline schedules Prague – Moscow Sheremetyevo route. From 04OCT20, Airbus A320 and Boeing 737-800 aircraft to operate this route twice weekly. Schedule on/after 25OCT20 remains pending.
OK894 PRG1240 – 1615SVO 320 7
OK894 PRG1240 – 1615SVO 738 3
OK895 SVO1705 – 1850PRG 320 7
OK895 SVO1705 – 1850PRG 738 3
CSA Czech Airlines resumes Moscow service in Oct 2020
Posted
CSA Czech Airlines this week is resuming service to Russia, as the airline schedules Prague – Moscow Sheremetyevo route. From 04OCT20, Airbus A320 and Boeing 737-800 aircraft to operate this route twice weekly. Schedule on/after 25OCT20 remains pending.