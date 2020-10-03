Fiji Airways extends International suspension into Nov 2020

Fiji Airways in the last few days extended International scheduled service suspension, as the airline removed all International flights in November. Planned service resumption to the US (including Hawaii) as well as Kiritimati in The Kiribati, previously scheduled to resume as early as December, has also been postponed again to second week of January 2021.
Following routes to be resumed from 01DEC20, subject to change:
Nadi – Apia
Nadi – Auckland
Nadi – Brisbane
Nadi – Christchurch
Nadi – Hong Kong
Nadi – Honiara
Nadi – Melbourne
Nadi – Nuku’alofa
Nadi – Port Vila
Nadi – Singapore
Nadi – Sydney
Nadi – Tarawa
Nadi – Tokyo Narita
Nadi – Vava’u
Nadi – Wellington
* Suva – Auckland
Suva – Funafuti
* Suva – Sydney
* Originally scheduled from December, not related to extended International scheduled service suspension.
Following routes to be resumed from 11JAN21, subject to change:
Nadi – Honolulu
Nadi – Kiritimati – Honolulu
Nadi – Los Angeles
Nadi – San Francisco
The Airline plans to operate special charter flights from Nadi in November:
Nadi – Port Vila 27NOV20
FJ2261 NAN1340 – 1325VLI 73H
Nadi – Tarawa 17NOV20 / 18NOV20
FJ2231 NAN0730 – 0935TRW 73H
