Fiji Airways extends International suspension into Nov 2020

Fiji Airways in the last few days extended International scheduled service suspension, as the airline removed all International flights in November. Planned service resumption to the US (including Hawaii) as well as Kiritimati in The Kiribati, previously scheduled to resume as early as December, has also been postponed again to second week of January 2021.



Following routes to be resumed from 01DEC20, subject to change:

Nadi – Apia

Nadi – Auckland

Nadi – Brisbane

Nadi – Christchurch

Nadi – Hong Kong

Nadi – Honiara

Nadi – Melbourne

Nadi – Nuku’alofa

Nadi – Port Vila

Nadi – Singapore

Nadi – Sydney

Nadi – Tarawa

Nadi – Tokyo Narita

Nadi – Vava’u

Nadi – Wellington

* Suva – Auckland

Suva – Funafuti

* Suva – Sydney



* Originally scheduled from December, not related to extended International scheduled service suspension.



Following routes to be resumed from 11JAN21, subject to change:

Nadi – Honolulu

Nadi – Kiritimati – Honolulu

Nadi – Los Angeles

Nadi – San Francisco



The Airline plans to operate special charter flights from Nadi in November:



Nadi – Port Vila 27NOV20

FJ2261 NAN1340 – 1325VLI 73H



Nadi – Tarawa 17NOV20 / 18NOV20

FJ2231 NAN0730 – 0935TRW 73H