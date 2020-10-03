Archive: airBaltic summer 1996 operations

airBaltic in October 2020 celebrates 25th anniversary. The airline launched operation in October 1995 on Riga – Stockholm Arlanda route, on board Saab 340 aircraft. Based on schedule listing in the OAG in summer 1996, the airline served 12 destinations (airports) from Riga, with a mix of Avro RJ70 and Saab 340 aircraft.



Riga – Copenhagen 1 daily Avro RJ70

Riga – Copenhagen – Geneva 1 daily ARJ70

Riga – Frankfurt 1 daily Avro RJ70

Riga – Helsinki 7 weekly Avro RJ70/Saab 340

Riga – Kyiv Borispil 3 weekly Avro RJ70

Riga – London Gatwick 6 weekly Avro RJ70

Riga – London Heathrow 1 weekly Avro RJ70

Riga – Minsk 3 weekly Saab 230

Riga – Stockholm Arlanda 1 daily Avro RJ70

Riga – Tallinn 5 weekly Saab 340

Riga – Vilnius 5 weekly Saab 340

Riga – Warsaw 3 weekly Saab 340



In October 2020, the airline operates 43 destinations (airports; 48 prior to COVID19 impact) in total, including Riga, with Airbus A220-300 aircraft.