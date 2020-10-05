FlyArystan starting October 2020 is increasing domestic service from Aktau and Atyrau, the airline has announced. From 01OCT20, planned service increase as follows.
Aktau – Shymkent Increase from 4 to 5 weekly
Atyrau – Aktau Increase from to 7 to 11 weekly
Atyrau – Aktobe Increase from to 4 to 7 weekly
Atyrau – Shymkent Increase from 4 to 7 weekly
FlyArystan domestic service increase in Oct 2020
