FlyArystan domestic service increase in Oct 2020

FlyArystan starting October 2020 is increasing domestic service from Aktau and Atyrau, the airline has announced. From 01OCT20, planned service increase as follows.



Aktau – Shymkent Increase from 4 to 5 weekly

Atyrau – Aktau Increase from to 7 to 11 weekly

Atyrau – Aktobe Increase from to 4 to 7 weekly

Atyrau – Shymkent Increase from 4 to 7 weekly