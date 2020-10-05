FlyArystan domestic service increase in Oct 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

FlyArystan starting October 2020 is increasing domestic service from Aktau and Atyrau, the airline has announced. From 01OCT20, planned service increase as follows.

Aktau – Shymkent Increase from 4 to 5 weekly
Atyrau – Aktau Increase from to 7 to 11 weekly
Atyrau – Aktobe Increase from to 4 to 7 weekly
Atyrau – Shymkent Increase from 4 to 7 weekly

Share this article

The economic impact of hosting World Routes

The World Routes Economic Impact Study highlights the long-term effects hosts have benefited from on their economy, tourism activity and city's airports.

Request Economic Impact Study

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.