EGYPTAIR expands Baghdad – Washington charters Oct 2020 - Jan 2021

EGYPTAIR in last week’s schedule update filed additional charter flights for Cairo – Baghdad – Washington Dulles service. Previously listed as one round-trip flight in October, the airline is now scheduling 7 round-trip flights between October 2020 and January 2021, with Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.



From Baghdad, service operates on following dates: 06OCT20, 26OCT20, 16NOV20, 07DEC20, 21DEC20, 11JAN21, 25JAN21 (Washington departs the following day).



Following schedule effective 16NOV20 – 25JAN21.



MS3051 CAI0505 – 0830BGW1000 – 1500IAD 789

MS3052 IAD1830 – 1410+1BGW1540+1 – 1715+1CAI 789