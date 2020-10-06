Emirates accelerates Lyon resumption to Nov 2020

Emirates in this week’s schedule update moved forward planned service resumption on Dubai – Lyon route. Previously scheduled to resume from 02DEC20, the airline will now resume this route on 04NOV20, with Boeing 777-300ER aircraft. For November, service operates twice weekly.



EK081 DXB0900 – 1315LYS 77W 36

EK082 LYS1445 – 0005+1DXB 77W 36



From 01DEC20 to 27MAR21, the airline will reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, instead of previously listed 3 weekly.