American Nov 2020 Hawaii aircraft changes as of 05OCT20

American Airlines during the weekend of 05OCT20’s schedule update filed changes to domestic schedule for November 2020. For service to Hawaii, significant aircraft changes include the following.



Chicago O’Hare – Honolulu eff 20NOV20 Service resumes, 777-200ER replaces 787-9 until 30NOV20

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Honolulu 787-9 replaced by following aircraft

25OCT20 – 03NOV20 1 daily 777-200ER

04NOV20 – 30NOV20 1 daily each 777-200ER/-300ER



Phoenix – Honolulu 19NOV20 – 30NOV20 777-200ER replaces A321neo, 1 daily, replacing previously filed 787-9