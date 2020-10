Aegean Airlines A321neo preliminary operations in S21

Aegean Airlines last week filed preliminary schedule for its new Airbus A321neo aircraft, tentatively scheduled for summer 2021 season from 28MAR21. Preliminary listing shows the 212-seater aircraft operates following routes, as of 05OCT20.



Athens – Frankfurt 1 daily

Athens – London Heathrow 3 daily

Athens – Paris CDG 2 daily

Thessaloniki – Frankfurt 1 daily

As schedule listed above is preliminary, actual service entry date may occur during winter 2020/21 season.