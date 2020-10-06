Aeroflot Russian Airlines in winter 2020/21 season plans to introduce Airbus A350-900XWB aircraft on Moscow Sheremetyevo – London Heathrow route, effective from 25OCT20. Reflected in last week’s schedule update, the A350 operates on 5 of 14 weekly flights, as SU2578/2579. The airline previously planned to add A350 service from 28MAR21.
SU2578 SVO1055 – 1215LHR 359 x34
SU2578 SVO1055 – 1215LHR 77W 34
SU2582 SVO1440 – 1605LHR 321 x6
SU2582 SVO1440 – 1605LHR 77W 6
SU2579 LHR1330 – 2035SVO 359 x34
SU2579 LHR1330 – 2035SVO 77W 34
SU2583 LHR1715 – 0010+1SVO 321 x6
SU2583 LHR1715 – 0010+1SVO 77W 6
Aeroflot adds A350 London service from late-Oct 2020
