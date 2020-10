Nouvelair Tunisie adds triangle routing for Nantes / Toulouse in W20

Nouvelair Tunisie in winter 2020/21 season is adding new triangle routing in France, as the airline schedules Tunis – Nantes – Toulouse – Tunis routing from 05NOV20. Airbus A320 operates this triangle routing on Thursdays.



BJ554 TUN0830 – 1100NTE1150 – 1300TLS 320 4

BJ555 NTE1150 – 1300TLS1350 – 1545TUN 320 4



From Tunis, the airline’s overall service to Nantes is 4 weekly, 2 weekly for Toulouse during winter 2020/21 season.