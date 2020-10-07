Amelia International adds Clermont-Ferrand – Paris service from Sep 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

Fly Amelia last month added new domestic route in France, which saw the inaugural of Clermont-Ferrand – Paris Orly route on 14SEP20. Based on GDS and schedule listing, the airline operates Embraer ERJ145 aircraft on this route 11 weekly.

NL6314 CFE0625 – 0740ORY ER4 x67
NL6320 CFE1815 – 1930ORY ER4 x6

NL6315 ORY0810 – 0925CFE ER4 x67
NL6321 ORY2000 – 2115CFE ER4 x6


About The Author...

Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.