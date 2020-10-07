Fly Amelia last month added new domestic route in France, which saw the inaugural of Clermont-Ferrand – Paris Orly route on 14SEP20. Based on GDS and schedule listing, the airline operates Embraer ERJ145 aircraft on this route 11 weekly.
NL6314 CFE0625 – 0740ORY ER4 x67
NL6320 CFE1815 – 1930ORY ER4 x6
NL6315 ORY0810 – 0925CFE ER4 x67
NL6321 ORY2000 – 2115CFE ER4 x6
Amelia International adds Clermont-Ferrand – Paris service from Sep 2020
Posted
Fly Amelia last month added new domestic route in France, which saw the inaugural of Clermont-Ferrand – Paris Orly route on 14SEP20. Based on GDS and schedule listing, the airline operates Embraer ERJ145 aircraft on this route 11 weekly.