Hong Kong Airlines Nov/Dec 2020 operations as of 07OCT20

Hong Kong Airlines in recent schedule update revised planned operation for the month of November and December 2020. As of 07OCT20, planned service scheduled for the period of 25OCT20 – 31DEC20 as follows.
Hong Kong – Beijing Capital 1 weekly A320
Hong Kong – Haikou 3 weekly A320
Hong Kong – Hangzhou eff 01DEC20 3 weekly A320
Hong Kong – Manila 3 weekly A330-300 (1 daily form 01DEC20)
Hong Kong – Nanjing eff 02DEC20 3 weekly A320
Hong Kong – Sanya eff 02DEC20 2 weekly A320
Hong Kong – Shanghai Pu Dong 6 weekly A320/330-300 (1 daily from 07DEC20)
Hong Kong – Taipei Taoyuan 1 weekly A330-300 (2 weekly from 03DEC20)
