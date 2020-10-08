Korean Air in recent schedule update extended revised Seoul Incheon – Guangzhou service into winter 2020/21 season. From 25OCT20 to 27MAR21, the Skyteam member continues to operate 1 weekly flight, on board Airbus A380 aircraft, as of 07OCT20.
Additional changes remain highly possible.
KE865 ICN0855 – 1205CAN 388 3
KE866 CAN1315 – 1725ICN 388 3
Korean Air W20 Guangzhou operations as of 07OCT20
Posted
Korean Air in recent schedule update extended revised Seoul Incheon – Guangzhou service into winter 2020/21 season. From 25OCT20 to 27MAR21, the Skyteam member continues to operate 1 weekly flight, on board Airbus A380 aircraft, as of 07OCT20.