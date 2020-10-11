US-Bangla Airlines Oct 2020 International operations

Bangladeshi-carrier US-Bangla Airlines during the month of October 2020 schedules following International routes, between 01OCT20 and 24OCT20. Planned operation remains subject to change.
Dhaka – Bangkok 4 weekly (No traffic rights for Dhaka departure)
Dhaka – Doha 4 weekly
Dhaka – Guangzhou 1 weekly
Dhaka – Kuala Lumpur 2 weekly
Dhaka – Muscat 2 weekly
Dhaka – Singapore 1 weekly
