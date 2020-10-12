United resumes nonstop San Francisco – Shanghai routing from late-Oct 2020

United Airlines starting next week is resuming San Francisco – Shanghai Pu Dong service, replacing current 1-stop flight via Seoul Incheon. From 21OCT20, Boeing 777-300ER operates this route 4 times weekly. Following schedule is effective for the month of November 2020.
UA857 SFO1050 – 1630+1PVG 77W x124
UA858 PVG1330 – 0830SFO 77W x346
Schedule for travel on/after 01DEC20 is pending.
