Condor resumes Varadero service from late-Oct 2020

Condor in Northern winter 2020/21 season once again resumes long-haul service, initially serving Varadero in Cuba, on board Boeing 767-300ER aircraft. Planned operation includes the following.
Dusseldorf – Varadero eff 03NOV20 3 weekly
DE2204 DUS1245 – 1750VRA 76W 256
DE2205 VRA2350 – 1455+1DUS 76W 256
Frankfurt – Varadero eff 31OCT20 3 weekly
DE2198 FRA1200 – 1720VRA 76W 256
DE2199 VRA1920 – 1100+1FRA 76W 256
