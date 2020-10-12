Condor Nov 2020 short-haul operations as of 09OCT20

Condor during the month of November 2020 schedules following short-haul network, majority operated by Airbus A320 aircraft. Following operation is based on information as of 09OCT20, further changes remain highly possible.



Dusseldorf – Fuerteventura 2 weekly

Dusseldorf – Gran Canaria/Las Palmas 2 weekly

Dusseldorf – Irakleion 2 weekly

Dusseldorf – Kalamata 1 weekly

Dusseldorf – Santa Cruz de la Palma 1 weekly

Dusseldorf – Tenerife South 2 weekly

Frankfurt – Fuerteventura 2 weekly

Frankfurt – Gran Canaria/Las Palmas 2 weekly

Frankfurt – Irakleion 2 weekly

Frankfurt – Lanzarote 1 weekly

Frankfurt – Larnaca 1 weekly A321 (until 07NOV20)

Frankfurt – Santa Cruz de la Palma 1 weekly

Frankfurt – Tenerife South 2 weekly

Hamburg – Fuerteventura 3 weekly

Hamburg – Gran Canaria/Las Palmas 3 weekly

Hamburg – Lanzarote 1 weekly

Hamburg – Tenerife South 2 weekly

Leipzig – Fuerteventura 1 weekly

Leipzig – Gran Canaria/Las Palmas 2 weekly

Leipzig – Tenerife South 2 weekly

Munich – Fuerteventura 1 weekly (until 07NOV20)

Munich – Irakleion 2 weekly (selected dates 757)

Munich – Kalamata 1 weekly

Munich – Kos 1 weekly (until 08NOV20)

Munich – Rhodes 1 weekly (until 08NOV20)