Condor Nov 2020 short-haul operations as of 09OCT20

Condor during the month of November 2020 schedules following short-haul network, majority operated by Airbus A320 aircraft. Following operation is based on information as of 09OCT20, further changes remain highly possible.
Dusseldorf – Fuerteventura 2 weekly
Dusseldorf – Gran Canaria/Las Palmas 2 weekly
Dusseldorf – Irakleion 2 weekly
Dusseldorf – Kalamata 1 weekly
Dusseldorf – Santa Cruz de la Palma 1 weekly
Dusseldorf – Tenerife South 2 weekly
Frankfurt – Fuerteventura 2 weekly
Frankfurt – Gran Canaria/Las Palmas 2 weekly
Frankfurt – Irakleion 2 weekly
Frankfurt – Lanzarote 1 weekly
Frankfurt – Larnaca 1 weekly A321 (until 07NOV20)
Frankfurt – Santa Cruz de la Palma 1 weekly
Frankfurt – Tenerife South 2 weekly
Hamburg – Fuerteventura 3 weekly
Hamburg – Gran Canaria/Las Palmas 3 weekly
Hamburg – Lanzarote 1 weekly
Hamburg – Tenerife South 2 weekly
Leipzig – Fuerteventura 1 weekly
Leipzig – Gran Canaria/Las Palmas 2 weekly
Leipzig – Tenerife South 2 weekly
Munich – Fuerteventura 1 weekly (until 07NOV20)
Munich – Irakleion 2 weekly (selected dates 757)
Munich – Kalamata 1 weekly
Munich – Kos 1 weekly (until 08NOV20)
Munich – Rhodes 1 weekly (until 08NOV20)
