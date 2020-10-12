LOT Polish Airlines at the launch of winter 2020/21 season is adding Warsaw – Ostrava service, previously scheduled to commence from 30MAR20. The Star Alliance carrier plans to operate this route 5 times weekly from 25OCT20, with Embraer E170 aircraft, instead of originally planned Dash8-Q400 aircraft.
LO505 WAW2255 – 2355OSR E70 x26
LO506 OSR0525 – 0630WAW E70 x357
LO506 OSR0755 – 0900WAW E70 5
LOT Polish Airlines adds Ostrava service from late-Oct 2020
