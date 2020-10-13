Azerbaijan Airlines NW20 International operations as of 12OCT20

Azerbaijan Airlines in recent schedule update filed preliminary operation for International service, for winter 2020/21 season. As of 12OCT20, planned operation between 25OCT20 and 27MAR21 covers the following. Additional routes may be restored pending on latest travel restrictions.
Baku – Ankara 2 weekly A319
Baku – Antalya 1 weekly A319
Baku – Istanbul 1 daily 767-300ER
Baku – London Heathrow 1 weekly 767-300ER
