Azerbaijan Airlines NW20 International operations as of 12OCT20

Azerbaijan Airlines in recent schedule update filed preliminary operation for International service, for winter 2020/21 season. As of 12OCT20, planned operation between 25OCT20 and 27MAR21 covers the following. Additional routes may be restored pending on latest travel restrictions.

Baku – Ankara 2 weekly A319
Baku – Antalya 1 weekly A319
Baku – Istanbul 1 daily 767-300ER
Baku – London Heathrow 1 weekly 767-300ER

