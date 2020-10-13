Wizz Air at the launch of winter 2020/21 season plans additional service expansion to Birmingham, as the airline schedules 2 additional routes, including Craiova and Iasi. Planned operation as follows.
Craiova – Birmingham eff 24OCT20 2 weekly
W63765 CRA1400 – 1525BHX 320 26
W63766 BHX1605 – 2115CRA 320 26
Iasi – Birmingham eff 23OCT20 2 weekly
W63683 IAS1835 – 2005BHX 320 37
W63684 BHX2050 – 0205IAS 320 37
Wizz Air further expands Birmingham network in 4Q20
